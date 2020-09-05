STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Six Argentina rugby players test positive for COVID-19

The announcement casts further doubt on whether the four-nation Rugby Championship, involving Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, will take place this season.

Published: 05th September 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

The players are asymptomatic and have been placed in managed isolation, the Argentina Rugby Union said in a statement Friday.

The players are asymptomatic and have been placed in managed isolation, the Argentina Rugby Union said in a statement Friday. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Six members of the Argentina national rugby have tested positive for COVID-19.

The players are asymptomatic and have been placed in managed isolation, the Argentina Rugby Union said in a statement Friday. It named the players as Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Bautista Pedemonte, Rodrigo Fernandez Criado and Lucas Bur.

“After completing a new round of ... tests in order to minimize the risk of contagion and be able to start the health bubble, the results yielded six positive cases of COVID-19 in the campus,” the statement said.

The announcement casts further doubt on whether the four-nation Rugby Championship, involving Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, will take place this season.

Southern hemisphere rugby body Sanzaar hoped the tournament might be able to go ahead in New Zealand between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12.

South Africa is already considered unlikely to participate because of a lack of domestic rugby to prepare players for the test series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Argentina rugby players coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp