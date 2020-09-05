STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics confirms fourth COVID-19 infection

The employee has not been to his office since his last day working on site on July 6. Most of the Tokyo 2020 employees have been working from home since March.

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 logo (Photo| AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: An employee with the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced on Saturday.

A Tokyo 2020 statement said that the man in his 30s, employed at a Tokyo 2020 office in Harumi in Tokyo's Chuo ward, became the fourth recorded Covid-19 case in the organization, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Tokyo 2020 will continue to work with relevant organizations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure working environment for our staff," the statement read.

Japan reported 588 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 136 from Tokyo, marking the eleventh successive day that infections have reached triple digits in the Japanese capital.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has maintained its highest alert level on its four-tier scale, meaning "infections are spreading".

