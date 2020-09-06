STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19 tests reduce UFC show to seven bouts in Las Vegas

The mixed martial arts promotion held its shortest card since 2005 on Saturday night after canceling two bouts at late notice.

Published: 06th September 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

UFC

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: The UFC is staging a fight show with just seven bouts after a series of cancellations related to positive COVID-19 tests.

The mixed martial arts promotion held its shortest card since 2005 on Saturday night after canceling two bouts at late notice.

Heavyweight Marcos Rogério De Lima's bout against Alexander Romanov was scrapped about 90 minutes before the first fight at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion's corporate campus in Las Vegas.

The UFC also canceled about between lightweights Thiago Moisés and Jalin Turner.

In a third move, Kevin Natividad was removed from his featherweight bout against Brian Kelleher as a precaution, according to a UFC statement.

Kelleher instead fought Ray Rodriguez on short notice.

De Lima and Moisés are Brazilian teammates at American Top Team.

Brazilian media reported that both fighters tested positive for COVID-19.

The UFC returned to action May 9 after an eight-week pause for the coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion has held near-weekly cards ever since, and it had incurred only sporadic cancellations due to COVID-19 problems while stringently testing its athletes.

But at least one bout has been scrapped on fight night from each of the UFC's past three cards due to COVID-19 problems.

Saturday's troubled card had already lost two matchups before the cancellations on fight night.

Sijara Eubanks was scheduled to fight Karol Rosa, who was pulled from the card Thursday due to medical complications from her weight cut.

Rosa was a late replacement for Macy Chiasson, who also pulled out of the bout for medical reasons.

Eubanks will meet a third opponent, Julia Avila, next week in Las Vegas.

Another bout scheduled for Saturday night between bantamweights Kelleher and Ricky Simón was canceled last week after one of Simón's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, according to Simón.

Heavyweight veteran Alexander Overeem was scheduled to meet Augusto Sakai in the main event Saturday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UFC UFC Las Vegas UFC coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp