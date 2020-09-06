STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

In hospital for COVID-19, wrestlers seek exit

As far as other male wrestlers camping at Sonepat centre are concerned, they would undergo another test and serve a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before resuming training.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Shifted to a SAI empanelled hospital in Sonepat after returning COVID-19 positive on Thursday, three wrestlers now want to move out to some other place. They made a request to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and attending doctors in this regard. 

Olympic-bound Deepak Punia (86kg) along with Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) tested COVID positive after undergoing RT-PCR tests during the national camp that commenced at SAI Centre on September 1.

“Yes, one of the wrestlers called us but that’s not in our hands. He has also requested the attending doctors,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, confirmed to this daily.

“Covid-19 protocols have to be followed strictly so we don’t have a say in the matter. Let the doctors take a call on the issue,” added Tomar. The trio was asymptomatic. One of the wrestlers told this daily that he hasn’t developed any symptoms yet.

“I am still not able to understand how I returned positive. The second test has not been conducted yet. I want to shift to some flat in the city as I cannot go to my village immediately. I made a request to the WFI and doctors in this regard. Possibly, I would move out tomorrow (Sunday) if given permission,” the grappler said on condition of anonymity.

The senior men’s national camp commenced even as the women’s camp scheduled at SAI centre in Lucknow was postponed after a few female grapplers including Khel Ratna awardee Vinesh Phogat raised concerns over the plan.

As far as other male wrestlers camping at Sonepat centre are concerned, they would undergo another test and serve a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before resuming training. 

“We were told that the second test will be conducted five days after the first one. However, we are yet to hear in this regard. The wrestlers are doing physical workouts in their rooms. They can now come out of their rooms but cannot leave the hostel,” informed one of the coaches, who is part of the camp. The wrestlers and support staff are housed at KD Jadhav hostel in the centre.

Meanwhile,  Rahul Aware (57kg) and a masseur reached the centre on Friday. They were tested on Saturday and the results are expected on Sunday. Maharashtra grappler Narsingh Yadav, who is making return to the national camp after four years due to dope ban, has not reached the venue yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp