In hospital for COVID-19, wrestlers seek exit

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shifted to a SAI empanelled hospital in Sonepat after returning COVID-19 positive on Thursday, three wrestlers now want to move out to some other place. They made a request to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and attending doctors in this regard.

Olympic-bound Deepak Punia (86kg) along with Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) tested COVID positive after undergoing RT-PCR tests during the national camp that commenced at SAI Centre on September 1.

“Yes, one of the wrestlers called us but that’s not in our hands. He has also requested the attending doctors,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, confirmed to this daily.

“Covid-19 protocols have to be followed strictly so we don’t have a say in the matter. Let the doctors take a call on the issue,” added Tomar. The trio was asymptomatic. One of the wrestlers told this daily that he hasn’t developed any symptoms yet.

“I am still not able to understand how I returned positive. The second test has not been conducted yet. I want to shift to some flat in the city as I cannot go to my village immediately. I made a request to the WFI and doctors in this regard. Possibly, I would move out tomorrow (Sunday) if given permission,” the grappler said on condition of anonymity.

The senior men’s national camp commenced even as the women’s camp scheduled at SAI centre in Lucknow was postponed after a few female grapplers including Khel Ratna awardee Vinesh Phogat raised concerns over the plan.

As far as other male wrestlers camping at Sonepat centre are concerned, they would undergo another test and serve a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before resuming training.

“We were told that the second test will be conducted five days after the first one. However, we are yet to hear in this regard. The wrestlers are doing physical workouts in their rooms. They can now come out of their rooms but cannot leave the hostel,” informed one of the coaches, who is part of the camp. The wrestlers and support staff are housed at KD Jadhav hostel in the centre.

Meanwhile, Rahul Aware (57kg) and a masseur reached the centre on Friday. They were tested on Saturday and the results are expected on Sunday. Maharashtra grappler Narsingh Yadav, who is making return to the national camp after four years due to dope ban, has not reached the venue yet.