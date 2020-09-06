STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Now, Rahul Aware COVID positive; Deepak Punia allowed to go home

The national camp for the senior men’s squad will continue despite four grapplers returning positive since the commencement of the camp on September 1.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Deepak Punia got discharged from the SAI empanelled hospital in Sonepat, another wrestler, Rahul Aware, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the same facility on Sunday evening.

The national camp for the senior men’s squad, however, will continue despite four grapplers returning positive since the commencement of the camp on September 1.

Earlier, Punia (86kg), Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) had tested positive. “Freestyle wrestler Aware (57kgs), who had reported to the ongoing camp at SAI Sonepat on September 4 and was given SAI’s mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival, has tested positive for the virus. As per protocol, Aware has now been shifted to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring,” said a SAI statement.

The statement also added that the Maharashtra wrestler has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn’t come in contact with any other athlete or staff members.

Interestingly, Aware, who was conferred Arjuna Award on August 29 during a virtual ceremony, had tested negative for the virus during the rehearsal organised a couple of days before the function. He attended the function in Pune.

“The camp will continue as the wrestlers didn’t contract virus at the facility. They reached there and were tested upon their arrival. A few of them were found to be positive while others are serving a mandatory quarantine period. It will not make any sense if they are asked to leave now,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), told this daily.

Meanwhile, Deepak, the Olympic-bound grappler, confirmed to this daily that he has reached his village, Chhara in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, to serve the quarantine period.

“The trio underwent CT scans. While Deepak’s report shows no damage to lungs, reports of Navin and Krishan were not satisfactory. Deepak has been discharged while the two will now undergo another CT scan a couple of days later to assess their condition,” Tomar said.

The grapplers were asymptomatic when they tested positive. “I don’t have any symptoms even now. I have reached my village and will serve the quarantine period here,” said Deepak.

After being shifted to the hospital, the wrestlers had requested the doctors and WFI to allow them to move out of the facility and serve the quarantine period at their respective homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deepak Punia Rahul Aware Indian Wrestlers COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp