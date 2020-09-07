STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxer Manoj and rower Takhar apply for diploma course in sports coaching

Kunhu Muhammed (athletics) and Poonam Rani (hockey) have also applied for the course in the same category. All of them are Olympians.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion boxer Manoj Kumar and three-time Asiad medallist rower Bajrang Lal Takhar are among the 33 eminent sportspersons who have applied for direct admission for the diploma course in sports coaching at NIS Patiala. 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) came up with a revamped diploma course in sports coaching to be made effective from the academic year 2020-2021. 

"For the first time ever, 46 eminent athletes (1 male and 1 female coach in each discipline) across 23 sports, would get direct admission to the flagship diploma course, as announced in May by the sports minister Kiren Rijiju," read a SAI statement.

Manoj won gold in the 2010 CWG apart from representing the country in 2012 and 2016 Olympics. 

Takhar became the first Indian rower ever to clinch gold at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou. The rower also reached the quarterfinals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. 

Muhammed won gold in 4x400m at 2017 Asian Athletics Championship and silver in the same event at 2018 Asian Games. 

Poonam was part of the Indian women's hockey team that had won bronze in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. 

Both Muhammed and Poonam had represented the country in the 2016 Rio Olympics as well.

According to the SAI statement, the criteria of winning a gold medal in the Asian or CWG also has been replaced by winning a medal — gold, silver or bronze — in either of the events. Elite athletes, who have participated in Olympics, are automatically qualified to apply for the course, added the statement.

It was learnt that the course will start in mid-October. 

"The collaboration with National testing agency (NTA) has been done in order to conduct the first-ever online entrance exam (for academic session 2020-21) at 17 NTA centres to be held on 12th September across the country," said the statement.

The SAI also increased the number of seats from 566 to 725 in the redrawn admission process, which has been approved by the National Institute of Sports'
(NIS) academic council.
 

