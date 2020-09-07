Sindhu makes u-turn, says she is available for Thomas and Uber Cup

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: In a big boost for India, reigning world champion PV Sindhu has made a u-turn after initially saying she was unavailable for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup.

Sindhu had a change of heart after Himanta Biswa Sarma, BAI president, requested her to join the team.

"I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the #ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country @BAI_Media," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist had earlier said that she won't be able to travel because of family commitments next month.

The Thomas and Uber Cup is scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

The Indian women's team has been clubbed with 14-time winners China, France and Germany in Group D, while the men's side has been placed in Group C alongside 2016 champions Denmark, Germany and Algeria in the draw.

Thailand pull out

Meanwhile, the Thailand men's and women's teams have pulled out of the Thomas and Uber Cup.

According to the BWF, the Thailand badminton association cited Covid-19 concerns and injuries to some of its key players as reasons behind the move. Chinese Taipei and Australia are other teams who won't feature in the prestigious tournament.