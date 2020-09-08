STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Will closely watch European teams in Hockey Pro League: Amit Rohidas

Amit Rohidas said he will be keenly following the European teams when they resume the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Published: 08th September 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

India drag-flicker Amit Rohidas

India drag-flicker Amit Rohidas (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: India drag-flicker and defender Amit Rohidas, who is currently based in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre for the ongoing national camp, has said he will be keenly following the European teams when they resume the FIH Hockey Pro League later this month.

"I will be closely watching the penalty corner variations and defending tactics these teams will use. It will be interesting to see how they perform as competitive hockey is restarting after more than five months."

Rohidas said he will be watching Belgian drag-flick sensation Loick Luypaert closely. "Belgium has a very good penalty corner attack and they use conventional variations but are very effective. They have quality drag-flickers and Luypaert has done very well in the past. I will be curious to see his game in particular."

Last week during the National Sports Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed that the development of sports infrastructure and coaching facilities at the grassroots level is being done in an expeditious manner.

This increased attention on grass-root development will reap rich benefits in the future, said Rohidas who hails from Sundergarh, Odisha. "I feel this is the right time to pursue sports in Odisha because the government is extremely forthcoming in developing grass-root programs and by doing this they are not only providing opportunities for budding athletes but also for coaches. Making sports, particularly hockey compulsory in government and private schools will be a game changer as traditionally hockey is played mostly in Sundergarh and surrounding areas but with this initiative, it will help promote the sport further and popularize the game," stated Rohidas.

"There was a time when people thought playing any sport other than cricket in India is a waste of time and one can't make a living by just playing sports. But that has changed tremendously in recent years and if you are good at sports you are assured of a job and also recognition," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Rohidas Hockey Pro League
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp