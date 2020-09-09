STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charley Hull out of ANA Inspiration after testing positive for coronavirus

Charley Hull said she wasn't feeling her best when she arrived in the California desert but chalked that up to jet lag, extreme heat and her asthma acting up.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Golfer Charley Hull

Golfer Charley Hull (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Charley Hull of England has withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hull has one LPGA Tour title among her four professional wins.

She was told of her positive test result on Tuesday morning and will self-isolate for 10 days.

She was told of her positive test result on Tuesday morning and will self-isolate for 10 days.

The LPGA Tour said everyone else has returned negative results for the coronavirus test, pending the results of one player and one caddie.

The ANA Inspiration is typically played the first weekend in April.

It was moved to September when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for some five months.

