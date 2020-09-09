Online chess meet on September 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sivakasi Chess Club will conduct its second tournament online (www.lichess.org) on September 15 at 6.30 pm. The total prize money is Rs 20,000 and no entry fee will be collected from the participants.

The event is open to all. Participants have to register with lichess.org and send their name, FIDE identity number, date of birth (for U-15 and U-12 categories) and lichess ID to 9944564728.

After sending the entries, players can join the team at https://lichess.org/team/sivakasi-chess-club. There will be a total of 11 rounds. Entries close on September 14 at 6pm. For details: 94431 55852.