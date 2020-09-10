Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says NDTL issue addressed

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) is currently reviewing the responses sent to it by the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL). Even though sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended a video conference with the chair of WADA’s Executive Committee, was quoted as saying that NDTL is now ‘fully compliant with all requirements of WADA and the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL)’ according to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) press release, WADA have just started the process to see if NDTL’s suspension can be lifted.

“The LabEG (Laboratory Expert Group) is currently reviewing the responses and corrective actions provided by NDTL,” a WADA spokesperson told this daily.

“In the coming days, it is expected that the LabEG will have a clearer view of the corrective actions implemented by the laboratory.” If the LabEG okays NDTL’s responses, the next step will involve an on-site visit. However, if the LabEG aren’t satisfied with NDTL’s corrective actions, it will be back to square one as far as NDTL is concerned.

“If all (actions carried by NDTL to address suspension) are deemed satisfactory by the experts, the next step will be a site audit of the laboratory to ensure all measures have been put in place satisfactorily. The timing of such a site visit would depend on the latest situation regarding COVID-19 restrictions and the ability of WADA experts to travel to New Delhi in person to conduct the audit,” the WADA spokesperson added.

However, any site visit will have to wait till India lifts all travel restrictions, especially on international flights. In line with protocol, Rijiju invited members of WADA for a site visit during the video conference.

“I have been informed that NDTL has submitted all the 47 corrective action reports to WADA as per timelines defined by WADA and also sent a compliance report on the 13 decision points conveyed by the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee. With this, NDTL now stands fully compliant with all requirements of WADA and the ISL. I would request you to expedite the process and organize to lift the suspension of NDTL’s WADA accreditation.

“Once international travel is allowed, I would request a WADA team to visit NDTL and check if all upgradations are as per the satisfaction of WADA. If anything else needs amendments, we will do so.” If WADA are not satisfied by the amendments carried out by NDTL, the world body could revoke NDTL’s accreditation. NDTL was banned for the first time in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the ISL.

A week after that announcement, Rijiju had said they would get the suspension revoked within two months but it’s been more than a year now. In July this year, WADA slapped NDTL with a futher six-month suspension.