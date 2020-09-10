STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vaccines won't be 'silver bullet' for staging Olympics, says IOC President Thomas Bach

Bach declined Wednesday to speculate on the Tokyo Olympics being held without fans in the venues as has become the global reality for sports in 2020.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

IOC chief Thomas Bach

IOC chief Thomas Bach (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUSSANE: Amid uncertainty about planning the Tokyo Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said that progress with vaccines and rapid testing for COVID-19 would not be the complete answer for staging the rescheduled games.

They will not be the silver bullet but they can greatly facilitate the organization of the games, Bach said at a news conference after an International Olympic Committee board meeting. While the Japanese public has been skeptical about the July 23-Aug. 8 games going ahead, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said this week "I feel we have to hold them no matter what.

Bach declined Wednesday to speculate on the Tokyo Olympics being held without fans in the venues as has become the global reality for sports in 2020.

We don't know how the world looks like tomorrow, Bach said.

So how can you expect from us to know how the world looks in 320 days from today? He asked athletes to accept any demands made of them in traveling to and staying in Japan next year.

Nobody can just look at him or herself and say 'I do not want this' or 'I don't think this is fair.' You have to show solidarity there in order to fight the virus, Bach said.

If you need a quarantine to ensure a safe environment for all the participants of the games, then you need to go to quarantine. 

TAGS
Thomas Bach coronavirus covid vaccine Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp