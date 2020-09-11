STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID positive players’ rehab plan soon?

SAI likely to introduce fresh monitoring and training guidelines for gradual return of athletes infected by coronavirus.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: General fatigue. Weakness. Even thrombosis, a condition that was reported by hockey player Surender Kumar a couple of weeks ago. After coming back from hospital, he had to be hospitalised again as thrombosis can develop into something serious.

These are some complaints sportspersons have been highlighting after recovering from COVID-19. It may not sound alarming, but if doctors are to be believed, athletes who are returning from a bout of infection need to be monitored closely for any signs of adverse affect, especially in relation to their lungs and cardiac functions.

It will be a gradual process and will be monitored by physicians and experts. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) that has been running national camps in a few centres have felt the need to introduce a fresh set of rules to help athletes recuperate and return to full fitness without complications. Since as many as 13 athletes have been affected after resumption of camps, there is no such rules detailing athletes’ recovery.

Studies have indicated that cardio-respiratory issues might affect rehabilitation of athletes. It’s understood that the SAI, in consultation with sports medicine experts, has come up with eight-ten points that the athletes must adhere to while making a comeback.

A doctor will monitor their health parameters and depending on the recovery, it may extend to 3-6 months. It will also depend on what kind of sport one pursues.

It is learnt that the athletes would be categorised as non-symptomatic and symptomatic. For non-symptomatic, the rules will be different but close monitoring will be there.

For symptomatic, it is further divided into two — mild and severe. It will be addressed on a case to case basis. Players needing more time to recover in the hospital would be monitored closely for a longer period.

Assessment may vary but certain parameters would be common for all. It is understood that physical examination and cardio-vascular assessment have been recommended by experts before starting practice.

ECG and echocardiography, lung function and other respiratory symptoms would be checked. Athletes would be given a time-frame in which they can start training after infections subside and that will depend on their severity. 

At least 13 athletes in hockey, wrestling and badminton are infected. It is learnt that experts have advised that since effect on athletes are not yet established, all who have been affected should be monitored.

There have been suggestions that psychological help should be provided for athletes who might feel a sense of isolation or loneliness during long quarantine period.

