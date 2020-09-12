STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Systematic approach contributed to team's improvement, says Indian hockey team player SV Sunil

The experienced forward emphasised that a two-way communication system in coaching has helped the team climb up the ranks in world hockey.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey striker SV Sunil

Indian hockey striker SV Sunil

By ANI

BENGALURU: Indian hockey team striker SV Sunil, who has been part of the side for more than a decade, said that the growth of the national team over the years is the result of the Hockey India's systematic approach.

"It was very different when I came into the senior India team in 2007. A lot has changed in terms of how the national team is managed now in comparison to 10-12 years ago. There is a lot more professionalism and accountability. Hockey India has ensured we have quality support system which is on par or better than other top nations and the planning of events and competition ensures we gain the right exposure before top tournaments. This systematic approach has definitely contributed to the team's improvement over the years," Sunil said in a Hockey India release.

The experienced forward emphasised that a two-way communication system in coaching has helped the team climb up the ranks in world hockey.

"Earlier, we would do what the coach would say without questioning or without reasoning. But this has changed drastically over the years and there is a two-way communication approach where players are equally involved in planning training sessions," he said.

"Senior players are also consulted by Hockey India, to ensure we are on the right track. I think these aspects have not only made the players as well as support staff more responsible and accountable but it has also largely helped in India's climb up the world ranking to number four," the striker added.

The Coorg-lad was particularly happy with the way things were handled during the lockdown and subsequently during the ongoing national coaching camp where the players have been closely monitored and a secure bio-bubble is created in SAI, Bengaluru.

The striker is confident both Hockey India and SAI will ensure the best preparation opportunities for the teams in the lead up to the Olympic Games next year.

"While we are aware there may not be any competition at all this year barring select internal-matches, we are confident good tours will be planned early next year that will give us the right exposure before the Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Pro League. We will need a good build-up to the Olympic Games and we have been told a proposal has already been made by Hockey India and the coaching staff to SAI for our tours and we look forward to doing our bit also," Sunil said.

TAGS
SV Sunil Indian hockey team
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp