STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestlers want relook at sparring rule in national camp

While coaches feel they have to follow instructions, wrestlers are not amused with the decision as they believe camp will not serve the purpose if sparring is not allowed.

Published: 13th September 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The elite men wrestlers are set to train at the indoor hall of Sports Authority of India Sonepat centre from Tuesday, after completing 14-day quarantine. However, they will not be allowed to train with sparring partners as of now due to SAI protocols, a norm some top players felt could have been relaxed. They will train with specifically assigned dummies till the time permission is granted.

While coaches feel they have to follow instructions, wrestlers are not amused with the decision as they believe camp will not serve the purpose if sparring is not allowed. Also when sparring partners are available in the camp.

"I am not aware that sparring is not allowed. We will complete the quarantine period on Monday. Probably by evening or the next day we will be allowed to train in the hall. But the restriction on sparring is not logical as we had already undergone Covid-19 test and returned negative," one of the top wrestlers camping at the venue told TNIE.

"I know it's for our safety but we are already in green zone with no outsider allowed. Without sparring, the camp will yield nothing for us," opined the grappler. "I don't know when sparring would be allowed but for time being we have been instructed to ensure wrestlers train with dummies only," said a coach, who is part of the camp. The coach also informed that the campers will not use the gymnasium.

They instead will do the weight training either in their respective rooms or training hall. "The freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will train separately. I think we will be allotted a time period both in the morning and evening to avoid overcrowding. Besides, the gym equipment has to be sanitised before and after use as per the standard operating procedure of the Sports Authority of India (SAI)," the coach added.

Four wrestlers — Deepak Punia (86kg), Navin (65kg), Krishan (125kg) and Rahul Aware (57kg) — had tested Covid positive and left the camp either for the SAI empanelled hospital or their respective homes. A couple of Greco-Roman wrestlers didn't join the camp citing injuries. However, their replacements are not likely to be named soon.

TAGS
SAI Indian wrestlers wrestling sparring social distancing
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp