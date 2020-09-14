STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal concerned, but visa formalities on

Though Saina Nehwal’s concerns have been felt by many in the sport, it is understood she is set  to go if the team goes.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saina Nehwal has voiced her concerns over the conduct of BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark, next month.

On Sunday, the London Olympics bronze medallist, who’s currently preparing for the event in Hyderabad, questioned if it will be safe for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to go ahead with the event (October 3-11) in times of pandemic.

“7 countries have withdrawn from tournament cause of the pandemic...Is it safe enough to conduct this tournament during this time ??... (Thomas and Uber Cup 2020)  #coronavirus,” Saina posted on Twitter.  

Though Saina’s concerns have been felt by many in the sport, it is understood she is set  to go if the team goes.

The Badminton Association of India apparently had consulted all players on their availability before naming team. On Saturday, BWF confirmed that Korea and Indonesia will give the tournament a miss, joining Australia, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the list of non-goers.

Aware of the developments surrounding the event, one of the shuttlers — who’s part of the camp in Hyderabad — said that everyone has been focussed on training and said that they are in the process of filling out visa application form for the Denmark trip. 

The BWF was due to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday as more countries are likely to join the likes of Indonesia and Korea in the list of non-participants.

The international body had reportedly invited Hong Kong and Singapore as replacements, but they have turned down the offer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Uber Cup BWF Thomas Cup
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp