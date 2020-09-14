Saina Nehwal concerned, but visa formalities on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saina Nehwal has voiced her concerns over the conduct of BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark, next month.

On Sunday, the London Olympics bronze medallist, who’s currently preparing for the event in Hyderabad, questioned if it will be safe for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to go ahead with the event (October 3-11) in times of pandemic.

“7 countries have withdrawn from tournament cause of the pandemic...Is it safe enough to conduct this tournament during this time ??... (Thomas and Uber Cup 2020) #coronavirus,” Saina posted on Twitter.

Though Saina’s concerns have been felt by many in the sport, it is understood she is set to go if the team goes.

The Badminton Association of India apparently had consulted all players on their availability before naming team. On Saturday, BWF confirmed that Korea and Indonesia will give the tournament a miss, joining Australia, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the list of non-goers.

Aware of the developments surrounding the event, one of the shuttlers — who’s part of the camp in Hyderabad — said that everyone has been focussed on training and said that they are in the process of filling out visa application form for the Denmark trip.

The BWF was due to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday as more countries are likely to join the likes of Indonesia and Korea in the list of non-participants.

The international body had reportedly invited Hong Kong and Singapore as replacements, but they have turned down the offer.