STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian Grandmaster Harikrishna stays in fifth place; Americas Wesley So goes on top

After a draw against another US player Hikaru Nakamura, the India number was outlasted by So in 69 moves on Thursday.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Grandmaster P Harikrishna

Grandmaster P Harikrishna

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna maintained his joint fifth place in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament even as American Wesley So climbed to the top spot ahead of world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Competing in the last three rounds of the Rapid event, Harikrishna started well with a win over American player Jeffery Xiong in 66 moves.

After a draw against another US player Hikaru Nakamura, the India number was outlasted by So in 69 moves on Thursday.

The win allowed So to take the lead after nine rounds of the Rapid competition with two days of Blitz events to come. Carlsen crashed to a 46-move defeat at the hands of Russian Alexander Grischuk.

So is in sole lead with 13 points followed by Carlsen (12) and the two Russians Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alexander Grischuk on 10.

After a bright start to his campaign with two victories on the opening day, Harikrishna could manage only one more win in his other six games, that pushed him to the middle of the points table.

Also sharing fifth place with the Indian are Levon Aronian and Hikaru Nakamura.

The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday with Blitz games. In each rapid game, a win fetches a player two points while a draw gets him one point. In each blitz game, a win is worth one point and a draw gets a player half point.

The 10 players are competing for USD 250,000 prize pursein nine rapid games and eighteen blitz games over five days of play.

The tournament hosted by US-based St Louis Chess Club concludes on September 19.

Standings after Rapid event:

1.Wesley So (13 points),

2.Magnus Carlsen (12 points),

3.Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alexander Grischuk (10 points);

5. P Harikrishna, Levon Aronian, Hikaru Nakamura (9 points),

8.Jeffery Xiong (7 points);

9.Leinier Dominiguez (8 points);

10.Alireza Firouzja (5 points).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grandmaster Harikrishna Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess Wesley So Magnus Carlse chess
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp