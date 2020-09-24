Women’s wrestling camp by October 15

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fresh standard operating procedure (SOP), issued by Sports Authority of India last week, means the national camp for women wrestlers can now only begin on October 15 at SAI centre in Lucknow. “Camp will begin on October 15. As many as 15 wrestlers along with support staff have already been chosen for the camp,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), confirmed to this daily.

Earlier, the federation along with the SAI had planned to start the camp on October 1. However, the latest SOP, which advises 15-day self-isolation for athletes before joining the camp, also led to the delay. According to the SOP, the athletes also have to produce Covid-19 negative certificates before entering the camp venue.

“Obviously, all the protocols including the fresh SOP will be followed. In fact, we have received calls from wrestlers to resume the camp as they feel its time they start training,” added Tomar. Notably, a plan to resume the camp from September 1 was scrapped after a few wrestlers including Olympic-bound Vinesh Phogat expressed apprehensions over the rising Covid cases.

It was also learnt that a top wrestler is unlikely to join the camp as she has tested positive for Covid-19. “There is enough time for her to recover and join,” official said. Chief coach Kuldeep Singh along with coach Sahil Sharma, physio Dhirendra Pratap Singh and masseuse Jagroshni will also be there in the camp.