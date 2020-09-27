Anirban Lahiri fires eight-under to raise hopes of top-10 finish

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anirban Lahiri fired a sensational eight-under 64 in the third round to move up to tied seventh in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the US. It is the third event on the 2020-21 PGA Tour calendar. With a tally of 11-under 205, the Indian golfer was seven shots behind leader Adam Long of the US.

Having a tough time of late, the lone Indian regular in the world’s biggest golf circuit had made a decent start to the season by finishing tied 36th at Safeway Open. After skipping the US Open, he was off to an unremarkable start at the Corales Puntacana event. Following scores of 69 and 72, Lahiri was tied 54th after the second round.

The third round turned out to be a breeze. The 33-year-old birdied his third hole of the day and kept hitting those at regular intervals in a bogey-free round. There were three in a row from holes sixth to eighth. Eight-under was the best of the tournament up to the third round. Leader Long also returned eight-under, following seven-under a day earlier.

A regular on the PGA Tour since 2016, Lahiri has had a total of nine top-10 finishes, with a best of tied second at the 2017 Memorial Championship. But those were few and far between. He also suffered a prolonged bad patch, due to which his world ranking plunged to 686. That is a significant fall, considering he was World No 33 five years ago, when he finished tied fifth at the PGA Championship, which remains the best finish by an Indian at a Major.

Lahiri was stuck in India for about four months due to the lockdown before going back to the US in August. During that time, he had left his family in Bengaluru after a few weeks and travelled to Ahmedabad to train under personal coach Vijay Divecha. Other than swing, he is learnt to have worked on his short game, which was letting him down.

“It’s difficult to quantify what or how much I have lost (due to the forced break in India). Probably, it will depend on how I play. The break was fruitful in the sense that I used it to improve my game. I just have to start playing,” Lahiri had told this newspaper shortly before flying back. A steady last round in the Corales Puntacana event will do his confidence a world of good.