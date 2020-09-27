STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anirban Lahiri fires eight-under to raise hopes of top-10 finish

Having a tough time of late, the lone Indian regular in the world’s biggest golf circuit had made a decent start to the season by finishing tied 36th at Safeway Open.

Published: 27th September 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anirban Lahiri fired a sensational eight-under 64 in the third round to move up to tied seventh in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the US. It is the third event on the 2020-21 PGA Tour calendar. With a tally of 11-under 205, the Indian golfer was seven shots behind leader Adam Long of the US.

Having a tough time of late, the lone Indian regular in the world’s biggest golf circuit had made a decent start to the season by finishing tied 36th at Safeway Open. After skipping the US Open, he was off to an unremarkable start at the Corales Puntacana event. Following scores of 69 and 72, Lahiri was tied 54th after the second round.

The third round turned out to be a breeze. The 33-year-old birdied his third hole of the day and kept hitting those at regular intervals in a bogey-free round. There were three in a row from holes sixth to eighth. Eight-under was the best of the tournament up to the third round. Leader Long also returned eight-under, following seven-under a day earlier.

A regular on the PGA Tour since 2016, Lahiri has had a total of nine top-10 finishes, with a best of tied second at the 2017 Memorial Championship. But those were few and far between. He also suffered a prolonged bad patch, due to which his world ranking plunged to 686. That is a significant fall, considering he was World No 33 five years ago, when he finished tied fifth at the PGA Championship, which remains the best finish by an Indian at a Major.

Lahiri was stuck in India for about four months due to the lockdown before going back to the US in August. During that time, he had left his family in Bengaluru after a few weeks and travelled to Ahmedabad to train under personal coach Vijay Divecha. Other than swing, he is learnt to have worked on his short game, which was letting him down.

“It’s difficult to quantify what or how much I have lost (due to the forced break in India). Probably, it will depend on how I play. The break was fruitful in the sense that I used it to improve my game. I just have to start playing,” Lahiri had told this newspaper shortly before flying back. A steady last round in the Corales Puntacana event will do his confidence a world of good. 

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri Golf
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp