STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lewis Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver of our generation, says Serena Williams

Mercedes' Hamilton on Saturday took his 96th pole position ahead of the Russian Grand Prix and would be looking to equal Schumacher's record of 91 race wins on Sunday.

Published: 27th September 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams. (Photo | AP)

Serena Williams. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is rooting for Lewis Hamilton to break Michael Schumacher's record of being the most successful Formula One driver.

Serena Williams labelled Hamilton as the greatest driver of this generation and this statement might just come true later today as Mercedes' Hamilton will try to match Schumacher's record of 91 F1 wins later today at the Russian Grand Prix.

"Lewis Hamilton and I have been super close, we have known each other for years, I love that guy, he has such a champion mindset, I look at what he does in training. He is for me, the greatest driver our generation has seen and I am confident that he will break the record of Michael Schumacher," said Serena in a video posted on the official handle of F1.

"He lives his life on his sleeve, he says what he says, and this is the one thing I really appreciate about him," she added.

Hamilton had taken a pole position in a dramatic qualifying race at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after narrowly avoiding early elimination when Sebastian Vettel crashed.

Hamilton claimed his 96th pole position by a huge 0.563s from Max Verstappen despite coming within a matter of seconds of being knocked out of Q2 in a qualifying session that saw Sebastian Vettel crash heavily to bring out the red flags. Hamilton had his Q2 time deleted for a track limits infringement leaving him in the drop zone when Vettel crashed at Turn 4 with just over two minutes left of the session, bringing out the red flags.

When the session was restarted, Hamilton crossed the line with less than two seconds to spare to begin his flying run - his last chance to get into Q3. He then posted the fourth quickest time to make it to the pole position shoot out.

A stunning first lap in Q3 from the six-time champion then saw him establish a new track record with a 1m 31.391s effort before the Briton narrowly improved it on his second run to claim what was only his second pole position at the Sochi Autodrom - while Valtteri Bottas, who'd led Q1 and looked fast all weekend, will have been hugely disappointed not to at least make the front row.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serena Williams Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp