Para athletes training soon

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday said that sportspersons from nine disciplines apart from para athletes can also resume training at NCOEs across the country. 

Published: 28th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tokyo-bound para-athletes, along with those who have yet not qualified for the Games, are likely to resume sporting activities at National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) from October 5 in a phased manner. 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday said that sportspersons from nine disciplines apart from para athletes can also resume training at NCOEs across the country. In the first phase, SAI in early June had started the training for only the Olympic-bound athletes.

“In the next phase, the resumption of sporting activities for Tokyo-bound para athletes and athletes in NCOEs (with a focus on 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games) has been planned in stages...,” said SAI in a statement.

