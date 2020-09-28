STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAI approves weightlifter Mirabai's training in US

Coach says this will help address the lifter's bio-mechanical issues before the Olympics

Published: 28th September 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mirabai Chanu

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (File | PTI)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mirabai Chanu and her coach Vijay Sharma were into the first day of their 14-day mandatory quarantine period at NIS Patiala when they learnt that the weightlifter's overseas training and rehabilitation programme has been sanctioned by Mission Olympic Cell on Monday. The duo had reached the centre on Sunday after a 10-day break.

The approval means the 49kg lifter will now be able to rehabilitate and train in USA's Kansas City in November and December if the schedule forwarded to the ministry is accepted. She will be accompanied by her coach and physiotherapist Akrant Saxena.

"She is not injured but a few bio-mechanical issues need to be looked into. We are planning two-month stint in Kansas. In the first three weeks, she will work with a doctor to resolve these while continuing with her training. Depending upon the result, we will plan our training schedule for the following weeks,"
coach Sharma told this daily.

The two-month long stay will cost around Rs 40 lakh and the coach feels the trip will prepare his ward for upcoming international events expected to begin in January. "The international calendar is not out but I expect an event in January. Our preparations will come handy when she competes in the first event after 
this forced break," added the coach. She has almost qualified for the Tokyo Games and would like to seal the place before the last Olympic Qualifier in April.

"After quarantine, we will have four weeks before leaving. We will gradually increase the workload so that she is ready for her overseas stint."

Speaking about the decision, sports minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement, "It was felt by the experts on the committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation programme in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her
greatly in her Olympic preparation."

Other decisions

According to a SAI statement, a financial proposal of over Rs 1.5 crore for TOPS athletes from six sports — shooting, badminton, boxing, para Sports, weightlifting and hockey — was discussed during the online meeting. 

The committee ratified three-month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of boxer Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr. in the USA.

It also sanctioned proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their own home ranges. Proposals of shooters Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements were also approved. 

For shuttlers, the committee sanctioned participation of Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750. It also sanctioned Sen’s training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open.

Besides, the panel has given nod to the proposal of the Indian men’s hockey team to appoint a physiotherapist RB Kannan for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio.

