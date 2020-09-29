Women wrestlers' national camp from October 10, only seven-day quarantine this time

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unlike their male counterparts, women wrestlers will have to serve a shorter seven-day mandatory quarantine period before starting individual training during the national camp scheduled to commence on October 10 at SAI centre in Lucknow.

Group training will be allowed only after 14 days but without bouts with sparring partners, which is unlikely to be allowed before November.

"We have formed a group of these wrestlers on WhatsApp as soon as we got the sanction today (Tuesday). SAI's latest standard operating procedure (SOP) has been shared with grapplers and they have been advised to self-isolate themselves," Sanjay Saraswat, director of Lucknow's SAI centre, told this daily.

A total of 15 wrestlers in five Olympic weight categories have been called for the camp and attendance has been made mandatory by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"Attendance is mandatory as camp is being organised for them only. Those who skip will be replaced and not considered for selection," Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary, said.

Speaking on Olympic-bound Vinesh Phogat (53kg), who had expressed reservations over camp in Lucknow due to pandemic, Tomar said arrangements are being made to ensure everyone feels safe.

The wrestlers will have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate before entering the premises. They have to undergo RT-PCR test 96 hours before travelling to the venue.

Meanwhile, 2018 World Championships medallist and 57kg wrestler Pooja Dhanda confirmed that she has put herself in self-isolation as was instructed by the SAI. Nirmala Devi, Pinki and Seema are chosen in 50kg while Vinesh, Pooja Gehlot and Lalita are named in the 53kg. Anshu, Sarita and Dhanda are in 57kg. The 62kg will see participation from Sonam, Navjot Kaur and Rio-Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik. Divya Kakran, Nisha and Anita were called for the camp in 68kg.

The camp will also see participation from women's head coach Kuldeep Singh. He will be assisted by coach Sahil Sharma. Physio Dhirendra Pratap Singh and masseuse Jagroshni will be in the camp as support staff.