STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Women's hockey team's stock rising due to determination, international exposure: Deepika Thakur

Deepika Thakur feels the team should remain motivated and focused on its goal of doing well at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Thakur feels that Indian team can bounce back when international competitions resume.

Deepika Thakur feels that Indian team can bounce back when international competitions resume. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Determination to win combined with extensive international exposure has contributed to the Indian women's hockey team's improved performance, according to former star Deepika Thakur, who foresees a top four finish for the side at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian women's hockey team has enjoyed good results in top tournaments recently, including winning the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and qualifying for back-to-back Olympics.

"The women's team are determined to show that they too can win tournaments like the men's team. We have won the 2017 Asia Cup, entered the quarter finals in the World Cup in London, won silver at the 2018 Asian Games," Thakur said.

"I think these are all great results and collective work by coaching staff and the federation. I feel Hockey India has ensured the women's team gets fantastic exposure at the international level and planning the ACTC (Annual Calendar for Training and Competition) accordingly has been critical in the team's resurgence," she added.

Thakur, who was a part of the Indian team at the Rio Olympics and also a significant contributor to winning the Asian Champions Trophy title in 2016, feels the side can bounce back when international competitions resume.

"I certainly believe the team can bounce back. They were in good rhythm after winning back-to-back tournaments last year and they had done well in New Zealand earlier this year.

"This team is hungry to achieve success at the highest level and hence I am sure once competitions resume, they will bounce back and do everything in their capacity to finish top 4 in Tokyo," she said.

"Five years ago, if you would ask me whether the women's team had it in them to break into the top 10 ranking in the world, my answer may not have been a sure yes," she conceded.

Thakur feels the team should remain motivated and focused on its goal of doing well at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"The current Indian side is very committed and focused. But when you have to be in national camps without competition it is easy to feel less motivated.

"Also, without competition, it is difficult to assess improvement. Hence, I would say it is a very crucial time for the team and each player should have her own yardstick and must work on raising the bar," she said.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Thakur Womens Hockey Team
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp