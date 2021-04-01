STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back on track

New drivers, new teams, new liveries, new tracks, new rivalries and maybe a new champion? The 2021 F1 season starts this Sunday, in Bahrain.

By Express News Service

New drivers, new teams, new liveries, new tracks, new rivalries and maybe a new champion? The 2021 F1 season starts this Sunday, in Bahrain. In Formula 1 there is never too much of anything. At the pre-season three-day test in Bahrain, we caught a glimpse of how the season might unfold. Red Bull Racing seems to have shot ahead of Mercedes AMG.

For 2021, the FIA have introduced a new regulation to reduce the downforce of the cars by trimming a section of the car’s floor. The high-raked Red Bull RBR16B seems to have adapted better so far, than the Mercedes W12. McLaren won the title of best-of-the-rest last year and now welcomes multiple racewinner Daniel Ricciardo to lead the team to steal victories from the big two.

Renault enters rebranded as Alpine F1 Team with the exciting comeback of two-time charismatic champion Fernando Alonso to partner Esteban Ocon. Expect some feisty ontrack brawls from the Spaniard. Another famous name making a comeback to F1 is Schumacher. Mick, the current F2 champion and son of the legend Michael takes over at HAAS along with Nikita Mazepin.

This rookie pairing and the debut of 20-year-old Yuki Tsunoda at Alpha Tauri is guaranteed to excite. Ultimately though, the momentum is with Red Bull and Max. The main storyline will be how Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes regain it. Bring it on!

Comments

