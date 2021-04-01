STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports Minister reviews Indian athletes' preparation for Tokyo Olympics with IOA officials

According to sources, the matter of COVID-19 vaccination of India's Olympic-bound athletes was not discussed during the meeting.

Published: 01st April 2021 05:50 PM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Tokyo Games a little more than three months away, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has held a review meeting with the top officials of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations regarding the preparations of the athletes.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, was attended by top officials of Sports Authority of India, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, secretary general Rajeev Mehta and Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla.

"Took a review meeting of Olympic preparations with officials and Indian Olympic Association President Dr Narinder Batra, Secretary General Rajiv Mehta and other members at SAI Headquarter. Will make short & attractive videos of our athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympic!" Rijiju tweeeted.

It has been learnt that during the meeting, a periodic review was taken about Indian athletes' preparation for the Tokyo Games, which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

