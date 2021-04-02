STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic torch relay may be cancelled in areas with high COVID-19 cases, says Seiko Hashimoto

Asked about the cancellation of some test events which are scheduled to be started on April 3rd, Hashimoto said that she is committed to run events in a way that athletes feel safe

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

The governor of Osaka prefecture said on Thursday that he wants to cancel the Olympic torch relay legs going through Osaka later this month.

The governor of Osaka prefecture said on Thursday that he wants to cancel the Olympic torch relay legs going through Osaka later this month.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday that the Olympic Games organizing committee is flexible for the cancellation of the torch relay in the area where the infection cases surges.

"There is a team that has declined to participate (the torch relay). As the virus situation in each area has been changing constantly, we need to make a decision as soon as possible but also be flexible to the last minute change if it happens," said Hashimoto during a regular press conference held in the capital.

The committee is planning on finalizing the number of spectators in Japan by the end of April.

Asked about the cancellation of some test events which are scheduled to be started on April 3rd, Hashimoto said that she is committed to run events in a way that athletes feel safe and confident about joining the upcoming Olympics this summer.

"We don't have much time left. We need to run test events in a way that athletes feel safe and thus feel confident for the Tokyo Olympics. That's what we have to achieve. We will work hard on it."

"We have been discussing how many spectators in Japan to let in. Although it might change depending on the virus situation, I think we need to have a concrete number by the end of April."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic torch relay Seiko Hashimoto
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp