STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rallying up his dreams

Younus Ilyas, one of the few professional raiders from the state to bring laurels rallying, talks about a new season ahead

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

Nine years ago, Younus Ilyas went to see his first rally ever. At the age of 18, he fell in love with rallying. It opened new horizons for Ilyas, who was passionate about cars from childhood.In 2014, Ilyas bought a Mitsubishi Cedia and took on the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) K1000 Rally. There wasn’t much preparation. He finished without any accidents. It was in 2015 that Ilyas earned his first podium when he finished third at the INRC K1000 Rally. Then, there was no looking back. 

Now, Ilyas is gearing up for his first rally of 2021. His Cedia is in the garage, getting built for the race in the INRC, category one. “Building the car is an essential part of the sport. As much as you have to be in form, your ride also has to be well equipped. It is very expensive to build the car,” says Ilyas, a Kollam-native. 

 Ilyas wanted to ride from a young age. “I grew up among passionate riders. So when I shared my dream with my family, they were all supportive,” he adds. But it wasn’t all easy. He had to learn it all by himself. The journey to establish himself was a difficult one, especially with a lack of sponsors. “It’s difficult when you are from Kerala. The opportunities are very limited, from learning to practising. But now, things have changed. And that’s what I tell the countless aspiring riders who message me. It’s not like before. They have schools where everything is taught. So start with proper training. Then you won’t lose time,” says Ilyas. 

His big moment was when he has adjudged Kerala’s Fastest Driver in 2017 and 2018. “My concept of time changed ever since I became a rider. In a microsecond you could lose the position,” says Ilyas.  He earned the first position at the Popular Rally Cochin INRC two in 2018 and also at the MRF Rally of Arunachal IRC two and Popular Rally IRC three Category in 2017. He was also the overall first in Sprint Debengaluru. Ilyas has always loved rallies when compared to circuit racing. “Everything depends on the rider.  There is a signature of the rider in every curve he takes. There is more of a personal element in rally sport. And that’s the exciting part.  There is extreme power in it. I can’t find anything that gives me as much joy as rally riding,” he says. 

Until two years ago, rally driving wasn’t even considered a sport, he says. “It is only recently that Arjuna Award was given to Gaurav Gill. Now there is support from the ministry but that isn’t enough for the sport to grow in the state. As riders, we have to compromise. Rallying is a very expensive sport. We need good promoters and people who understand the sport. The number of sponsors isn’t enough,” he says. 

With extreme sports comes extreme risk as well. But Ilyas dismisses it. He says that crashes are part of rally driving. He met with a bad crash in 2016, at the Chikmagalur Rally where the car went into a total loss. “But that happens, he says confidently. You only get motivated to do better and build another car and earn the podium,” says Ilyas.     For someone who has been winning accolades ever since he earned his podium, the journey has just started.  The dream is to participate in the World Rally Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp