Happy returns for Todd and Hana in PSA tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Todd Harrity of USA emerged champion in the men’s singles category during the HCL SRFI Indian Tour here on Thursday.

The second seed got the better of India’s Mahesh Mangaonkar, the top seed, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0 in the final.

In the women’s category, second seed Hana Moataz of Egypt made short work of countrywoman Malak Kamal. Moataz won 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in just 22 minutes. SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha and Saikrishnan Purushothaman, a pistol ace, who will be representing India during the Tokyo Paralympics, were the chief guests present during the prize distribution ceremony.

Results (Final): Men: Todd Harrity (USAx2) bt Mahesh Mangaonkar (INDx1) 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0. Women: Hana Moataz (EGYx2) bt Malak Kamal (EGY) 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.