Mirabai & Jeremy set for Asian meet, coach looking to build confidence

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After lack of competition for top Indian weightlifters in the last 16-17 months, they are set to make a competitive return with the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, starting on April 16. Amongst the seven Indians set for participation, all eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu (49 kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), who, as it seems, have more or less qualified for Tokyo.

“Looking at the current situation and our calculations, they (Mirabai and Jeremy) have qualified, but see, there needs to be an official announcement too... around June,” national coach Vijay Sharma told this newspaper.

Mirabai Chanu

Currently, their rankings seem to be enough for qualification. Mirabai lies third in world rankings while Jeremy is number one in Asia. The top eight lifters in each weight category one weightlifter per nation will qualify for the quadrennial event. It has to be noted that the best weightlifter from each continent ranked outside the top eight can also make it to Tokyo.

This competition holds extra importance for Mirabai and Jeremy, especially for the former, who has had problems with her back in the past. She even travelled to the US last year for both training and rehabilitation. Sharma also accompanied her and he has noticed improvements in training after returning from the US. The competition in Tashkent is expected to be top-notch. Asian countries have been dominant in the sport as 2016 Olympics medals suggest. Besides Georgia and Colombia, all the gold medals were won by Asian lifters.

“The competition is great in Asia, with North Korea and China in mix. This is an ideal preparation before the Olympics for both Mirabai and Jeremy,” Sharma said. “It will also help one understand where we exactly stand with a few months left before the Olympics. We can access what things need to be improved from here on. A good performance will also act as a confidence booster.”

Though Mirabai is one of India’s best bet for a medal in Tokyo, Sharma is not putting any pressure on Jeremy, who won gold in the 2018 Youth Olympics. “I do not see much chances for a medal from Jeremy this time around. But, I hope he will be able to do decently in Tokyo, and from there on, one can think of him as a medal contender for the 2024 Olympics,” Sharma added.

