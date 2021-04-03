STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mirabai & Jeremy set for Asian meet, coach looking to build confidence

Amongst the seven Indians set for participation, all eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu (49 kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), who, as it seems, have more or less qualified for Tokyo.

Published: 03rd April 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After lack of competition for top Indian weightlifters in the last 16-17 months, they are set to make a competitive return with the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, starting on April 16. Amongst the seven Indians set for participation, all eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu (49 kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), who, as it seems, have more or less qualified for Tokyo.

“Looking at the current situation and our calculations, they (Mirabai and Jeremy) have qualified, but see, there needs to be an official announcement too... around June,” national coach Vijay Sharma told this newspaper. 

Mirabai Chanu

Currently, their rankings seem to be enough for qualification. Mirabai lies third in world rankings while Jeremy is number one in Asia. The top eight lifters in each weight category one weightlifter per nation  will qualify for the quadrennial event. It has to be noted that the best weightlifter from each continent ranked outside the top eight can also make it to Tokyo.

This competition holds extra importance for Mirabai and Jeremy, especially for the former, who has had problems with her back in the past. She even travelled to the US last year for both training and rehabilitation. Sharma also accompanied her and he has noticed improvements in training after returning from the US. The competition in Tashkent is expected to be top-notch. Asian countries have been dominant in the sport as 2016 Olympics medals suggest. Besides Georgia and Colombia, all the gold medals were won by Asian lifters.

“The competition is great in Asia, with North Korea and China in mix. This is an ideal preparation before the Olympics for both Mirabai and Jeremy,” Sharma said. “It will also help one understand where we exactly stand with a few months left before the Olympics. We can access what things need to be improved from here on. A good performance will also act as a confidence booster.”

Though Mirabai is one of India’s best bet for a medal in Tokyo, Sharma is not putting any pressure on Jeremy, who won gold in the 2018 Youth Olympics. “I do not see much chances for a medal from Jeremy this time around. But, I hope he will be able to do decently in Tokyo, and from there on, one can think of him as a medal contender for the 2024 Olympics,” Sharma added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp