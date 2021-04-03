‘Terrible’, says Srihari on closure of pools

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has forced the state government to close all swimming pools and gyms among other facilities. This news, on Friday evening, has left the country’s elite swimmers training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence worried.

“It is terrible. It is a big problem now,” said Srihari Nataraj, owner of several national records. “The national camp is over (on March 22), but swimmers here are training for a meet. It is annoying and frustrating that they are doing this because swimming is one of the safe sports. Other sports have had cases, so it doesn’t make sense for them to shut swimming pools.”

The pools are going to remain shut till April 20, as of now. What makes the situation perplexing is a lack of clarity on the government order. It does not mention if the pools are to be shut for both recreational as well as competitive swimmers. Nihar Ameen, head coach and managing director of Dolphin Aquatic doesnt know if training can continue.

“I do not have any idea as to what we are going to do with regards to the swimmers’ training. They should be allowed to train,” said Nihar. The Karnataka Swimming Association is expected to talk about the same with the state government. Meanwhile, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) is closely monitoring the situation and looking for more clarity on the issue.