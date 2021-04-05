STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pramod nets two gold

Sunday was a memorable day for Pramod Bhagat, the World No 1 para-shuttler from Odisha. Two gold medals and a bronze medal.

para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat after winning the world single championship (Photo |EPS)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sunday was a memorable day for Pramod Bhagat, the World No 1 para-shuttler from Odisha. Two gold medals and a bronze medal. That was what Pramod earned on the day during the Fazza Dubai International Para-Badminton Tournament.

Regarded as one of the favourites to return with a medal during the upcoming Tokyo Para-Olympic Games, Pramod showed just why. In the men’s singles final (SL4 category), he defeated fellow countryman Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 21-18.  Then in an all-India men’s doubles final (SL4-SL3 category), he teamed up with Manoj Sarker to get the better of Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18, 21-16.

Bhagat also won a bronze in mixed doubles, pairing up with Palak Kohli. Such was Pramod’s prowess that he won a medal in every category that he took part. The shuttler has garnered a rich haul of 26 international gold medals — 17 in singles, rest in doubles — so far in this career. Pramod was delighted with the outcome and felt that this could spur him to do well during the Tokyo Games.

“After the pandemic it’s always difficult to get your rhythm. I felt good to be among the medal winners in the beginning of the year. Ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, these medals mean a lot for me,” he said. Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department lauded the shuttler. “He justified his reputation as World Champion by adding singles, doubles gold and a mixed-doubles bronze medals.”
 

