Shooting stars for Japan

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian shooting team for the Tokyo Olympics has been finalised. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 15-member contingent for the quadrennial event on Sunday. With the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the federation also named back-ups along with the team.

A notable inclusion in the squad is Elavenil Valarivan. Elavenil has earned a spot in the 10m air rifle event, a discipline where she’s ranked World No 1.

The quota won by senior compatriot Anjum Moudgil was used to accommodate her. Elavenil will line up alongside Apurvi Chandela. Even though Anjum lost the quota earned by her to Elavenil, she will still be part of the Games by competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions. That came at the cost of pistol shooter Chinki Yadav’s quota. Both Anjum and Elavenil will also be competing in the 10m air rifle mixed event. Manu Bhaker was favoured ahead of Chinki in the women’s 25m pistol. The selection committee felt that Manu, based on the overall performances of both the shooters, could take advantage of the double-start rule and compete in two individual events.

The postponement of Olympics had meant that the national body waited until the last moment to announce the team. Though the overall selection was more or less on expected lines, it was still a tough call for the selection committee, who sat for over five hours on Sunday, trying to get the math right and come up with a decision. “We followed the Olympic selection policy across disciplines, Considering the way they (Elavenil, Anjum, Apurvi) were shooting, the selection is quite fair,” Deepali Deshpande, India high performance coach, who was part of the meeting, said.

NRAI president Raninder Singh seemed content with the final selection and is hopeful that the chosen ones can go on to deliver in Tokyo. “The national selection committee’s main focus was to select the strongest squad for the Games and to ensure that the most consistent performers in each event, during the course of this entire Olympic cycle, do not miss out. I believe they have done an excellent job on both those fronts and we are confident that this selection will deliver,” Singh said.

“The selection has been done purely on merit and in keeping with the provisions of NRAI’s Olympic selection ranking policy. This merit based approach has enabled us to field a third specialist shooter in the women’s 10m air rifle events as well as go with the two best shooters in women’s 25m pistol event,” he added.

Seeking Euro tour

The camp is expected to start from April 15 in Delhi. The rifle team had suggested the camp to be conducted in Guwahati and had sent a proposal to the NRAI and SAI but that seems unlikely. Guwahati was being considered, keeping in mind the heat in Delhi.

After the conclusion of the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, the president had said ensuring that shooters get international competitions is one of his main priorities. Though still far from certain, it is lea­rnt the NRAI is looking to send shooters to Europe for training and a competition.

The said competition is European Championship, which is scheduled to begin from May 20. If everything goes according to the plan, the shooters could possibly land in Croatia, the place where the meet is being held, in first week of May.

10m Air Rifle Men

1. Divyansh Singh Panwar

2. Deepak Kumar

Sandeep Singh – Reserve Shooter

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Reserve Shooter

50m Rifle 3 Position Men

1. Sanjeev Rajput

2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Swapnil Kusale – Reserve Shooter

Chain Singh – Reserve Shooter

10m Air Pistol Men

1. Saurabh Chaudhary

2. Abhishek Verma

Shahzar Rizvi – Reserve Shooter

Om Prakash Mitharval – Reserve Shooter

10m Air Rifle Women

1. Apurvi Chandela

2. Elavenil Valarivan

AnjuM Moudgil – Reserve Shooter

Shreya Agrawal – Reserve Shooter

50m Rifle 3 Position Women

1. Anjum Moudgil

2. Tejaswini Sawant

Sunidhi Chauhan – Reserve Shooter

Gaayathri N. – Reserve Shooter

10m Air Pistol Women

1. Manu Bhaker

2. Yashaswini Singh Deswal

P. Shri Nivetha – Reserve Shooter

Shweta Singh – Reserve Shooter

25m Sports Pistol Women

1. Rahi Sarnobat

2. Manu Bhaker

Chinki Yadav – Reserve Shooter

Abhidnya Patil – Reserve Shooter

Skeet Men

1. Angadvir Singh Bajwa

2. Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Gurjoat Siingh KhanGura – Reserve Shooter

Sheeraz Sheikh – Reserve Shooter

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

1. Divyansh Singh Panwar

2. Elavenil Valarivan

1. Deepak Kumar

2. Anjum Moudgil

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

1. Saurabh Chaudhary

2. Manu Bhaker

1. Abhishek Verma

2. Yashaswini Singh Deswal