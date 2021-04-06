STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian cyclists set for foreign exposure tour after long gap

The first competition for India’s cyclists will be the Track Cycling Nations Cup at Hong Kong in May.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to garner crucial ranking points to qualify for the World Championships, India’s top cyclists will be heading to Germany for an extended camp and will also be taking part in at least three events in Europe.Four senior male cyclists and one junior and a couple of girls will be part of the camp and they will be based in Cottbus. They will be accompanied by two coaches — RK Sharma and Gautamani Devi  — for the duration of the stay. The cyclists are Esow Alben, L Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh, Rojit Singh and junior cyclist David Beckham. The female cyclists will be decided soon.  

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian cyclists have not had any foreign competition since 2019. They have been training in New Delhi and recently took part in the National Track championship in Hyderabad. But points for the Worlds need to accrued from UCI Class I events which are scarce in Asia. Hence this decision was necessary. The Track Cycling World Championships is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from October 13-17.

“In Europe, there are races almost every weekend. We can pick and choose which tournaments will best suit us and plan accordingly. Having a base there helps us as the athletes will also get a chance to train with the Germany team,” Cycling Federation of India (CFI) chairman Onkar Singh told this daily. The team needs a minimum of four tournament points and the plan as of now is to take part in three events in Europe and the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan in June. “Training In Germany will greatly help us improve our level as well after this long enforced gap. We were making real good pro­g­ress but this virus has affected our momentum and that is why we had to take this step. The hostel is inside the academy premises and the velodrome is only a 100 metres away,” the chairman added.

The first competition for India’s cyclists will be the Track Cycling Nations Cup at Hong Kong in May. As far as an international competition in India, the UCI calendar has a spot available in October during which the CFI plans to host the Track Asia Cup. Also there are plans to conduct an international tournament in Hyderabad after the successful completion of the 72nd Track National Cycling Championship at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclists
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp