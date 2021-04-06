STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mirabai Chanu's medal hopes swell after North Korea's withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics 

North Korea pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, to be held from July 23 to August 8, to protect its athletes from the "world public health crisis caused by COVID-19."

Published: 06th April 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's chances of winning a medal at the upcoming Olympics received a shot in the arm on Tuesday after North Korea announced it will not be participating in the Tokyo Games.

North Korea pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, to be held from July 23 to August 8, to protect its athletes from the "world public health crisis caused by COVID-19."

Former world champion Chanu currently occupies the fourth place in the women's 49kg Tokyo Games qualifying rankings with 3869.8038 Robi points -- the International Weightlifting Federation's official calculation method.

Her nearest rival, Ri Song Gum of North Korea, who had pipped Chanu to take the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship by lifting 204kg as against 201kg by the Indian, is placed third with 4209.4909 points.

Thus, Chanu stands to gain if North Korea sticks to its decision of withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are happy to hear this news about North Korea withdrawing from the Olympics. But, honestly our focus was on competing with China," national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

"At the end of the day, individual performance is most important and we will give our best in the Asian Championship next week," he added.

The latest qualifying rankings feature three Chinese weightlifters in the top five.

Hou Zhihui (4703.1982) heads the list while reigning world champion and world record holder Jiang Huihua (4667.8878) and Zhang Rong (3837.8294) occupy the second and fifth spots respectively.

However, only one of the three Chinese lifters will be able to compete at the Olympics as a nation can send only one athlete per weight category, effectively making Chanu the second best lifter in her category.

As things stand, in terms of total weight lifted, only Huihua (212kg), Zhihui (211kg) and Gum (209kg) have lifted more than Chanu (201kg).

The other lifters are significantly behind the Indian, the closest being USA's Delacruz Jourdan Elizabeth, whose best effort is 195kg, followed by Indonesia's Aisah Windy Cantika (190kg).

Chanu had a disappointing outing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The diminutive Manipuri had failed to record a legal lift in any of her three attempts in clean & jerk and thus could not get an overall total in women's 48kg.

The 26-year-old will next be seen at the Asian Weightlifting Championships to be held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan from April 16 to 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu Tokyo Olympics weightlifting Olympic medal
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp