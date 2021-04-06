STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Net loss: Return of national badminton competitions put on hold

The tournament was supposed to be a return to competition in the country after a long break for players at the senior level.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Indraneel Das/Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the number of Covid cases rise, uncertainty over tournaments too has grown manifold. On April 4, India recorded 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, the highest so far. Not a happy stat, especially for National Sports Federations hopeful of regaining some form of normalcy during pandemic and getting vital competitions under their belt. On Monday, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said they have postponed the senior (level 3) tournament that was supposed to be conducted in Bengaluru from April 18 owing to virus concerns. As for the India Open, it is as per schedule as of now.

Ajay Singhania

The tournament was supposed to be a return to competition in the country after a long break for players at the senior level. More importantly, BAI too could have got some experience of conducting an event during pandemic ahead of the India Open (May 11-16), an international tournament which has crucial Olympic qualifying points at stake. After receiving close to 2000 entries from across India and rising cases in Bengaluru and Hyderabad BAI was compelled to take this decision. The junior and sub-junior eve­nts scheduled to be held in May have also been postponed.

According to BAI, in the current situation the hosting of all competitions scheduled in April and May is untenable. “In the interest of the players and officials we have decided to po­stpone the senior ranking even in Bengaluru and the other two other events in Mysuru (May 11-17) and Hyderabad (May 3-9),” Ajay Singhania, BAI gene­ral secretary, told this newspaper. “There are a lot of restrictions in place, including travel, in Bengaluru and the rising number of cases made us take this decision,” he said. “The health of the athletes is paramount. Our president felt this is the right thing to do.”

Omar Rashid, BAI secretary (events), told the postponement was made after discussion between the BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma, secretary and other stakeholders. “We were forced to take the present scenario into consideration.” Despite growing concerns, the BAI said India Open, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi, will go ahead as per plan. “There is no change in plan as of now,” said Singhania. “We are on course and taking care of all details that need to go into organising such an ev­e­nt is going on as per sch­edule.”

However, Singhania said the matches will be played behind closed doors and entry will be restricted and closely monitored.  “As of now we have decided to host it without spectators,” he said. “We will create a bio-bubble and all players and officials will be part of it.”

There were certain issues regarding travel restriction on players from Europe, especially from England, who are mandated for a minimum of seven-day quarantine, the BAI secretary said, they are working closely with the ministries concerned and the Delhi government on this. “We are working on it for an amicable solution.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Singhania badminton
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp