Arjun aims for top finish

Maini will be racing for Mercedes-AMG affiliated team GetSpeed Performance and he feels that he is ready for the challenge.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Maini (PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Arjun Maini is set to become the first Indian driver to compete in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) which is the German touring car series and the youngster is looking to cease his opportunity.

Maini will be racing for Mercedes-AMG affiliated team GetSpeed Performance and he feels that he is ready for the challenge. “I think it’s going to be very difficult with the kind of line-up that is there. I just have to put my head down. Hopefully we can deliver some podiums and race wins but the important thing is to start focusing on the small steps first,” said Maini during a virtual press conference.

The championship will get underway in June and the 23-year-old is coming to terms with the fact that his dreams are turning into reality.“Everyone knows how big the DTM Championship is. I used to follow it while growing and to now be a part of DTM is a very big honour,” he added.

