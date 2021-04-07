STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sharath gets vaccinated

“The China Hub was essential as it was the final tournament prior to the Olympics.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Keeping in mind the extensive travel either inside the country or if he gets to train in Europe, and to minimise the risk of contracting COVID-19 virus, India’s No 1 paddler A Sharath Kamal has taken the first shot of the Covishield vaccine late last month with the second dose scheduled forApril.

The ITTF had announced two tournaments in China to be held in May and after returning from Doha after securing his Tokyo pass, the Asian Games medallist decided to take the jab during a vaccination drive carried out by his employers Indian Oil in Chennai.

“The China Hub was essential as it was the final tournament prior to the Olympics. Also, I had plans of travelling to Maharashtra and even Europe later on as part of my training routine. So to minimise the risk of damage, I decided to get inoculated,” the World No 30 paddler informed this daily.

This follows in the footsteps of India’s Olympic-bound archers and the rowers, who will be travelling to Japan to qualify for Tokyo. They were vaccinated by the Army in Pune.  Earlier star grappler Bajrang Punia had created headlines after choosing to take the vaccine on his own. “It is an individual choice but I th­ought this was the best way forward and hence I took the decision. Even if something happens, most likely it will not have too much of an adverse effect,” he said.

The sports ministry has assured vaccination for all athletes slated to travel to Japan while the IOA has written letters to the Health Ministry and AIIMS regarding expediting process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sharath Kamal
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp