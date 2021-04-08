Challengers book last-four berth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Challengers Hockey Chennai demolished Loyola College in the quarterfinals of the Shri N P Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Cup here on Wednesday. Challengers pierced Loyola College’s defenses leaving them unable to counterattack.

Raheel led efforts in the 10-0 victory with 3 goals including one in the first 3 minutes of the game. They now head to the semifinals against Indian Bank who beat GST & Central Excise later in the day.

In the other match, SRM IST Chennai’s 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Postal Hockey was not enough to grant them a place in the semifinals.

SEMIS: Challengers Hockey Chennai vs Indian Bank- 2pm. Integral Coach Factory vs Indian Overseas Bank - 4pm.