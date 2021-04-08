STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh named head coach of US men's team

Singh, who was bestowed the Dronacharya award in 2012, served as the chief coach of the senior India men's hockey team from 2017 to 2018.

Published: 08th April 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian men's hockey team coach Harendra Singh (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

COLORADO: Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh, who trained both the national men's and women's teams at different stages of his accomplished career, has been appointed as the new head coach of the US men's team.

Singh, who was bestowed the Dronacharya award in 2012, served as the chief coach of the senior India men's hockey team from 2017 to 2018.

Before that, he was also in charge of the Indian women's team for some time.

"Thank you for this exciting opportunity to coach the U.S. Men's National Team," said Singh in a statement issued by Team USA.

"My enthusiasm knows no bounds as I am excited to begin this journey with my experience in providing tools to players to find their strengths and weaknesses," he added.

The 55-year-old will be moving to the US with his family for the duration of his tenure, which was not specified by the American federation.

"Developing personalised training programs will surely help the team who have the power to change the tables in world hockey with their sheer grit determination and hard work," he said.

Singh's first assignment with the Indian men's team was the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, where he led India to gold in Muscat, Oman.

He also led India to a fifth place finish at the 2018 men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The men's side also claimed a silver in the 2018 Champions Trophy and bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

"I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing 'Best of Breed' to our players," Singh said.

"I'm looking forward to a dynamic relationship as we get ready to challenge the best of the best teams in the years to come."

Singh had also guided the Indian women's team to a gold medal in the 2017 Asia Cup.

He also has extensive experience coaching the nation's junior national teams, and had guided India to a gold medal at the 2016 men's Junior World Cup.

In total, Singh has claimed eight gold medals, five silver and nine bronze at various tournaments at the international level and has coached more than 350 international matches between the junior and senior national teams.

"We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our Men's program," said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director.

"The US men's National Team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the caliber and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT."

Singh has also been involved with coaching and training a number of high rising Indian coaches at the Sports Authority of India and various State Hockey Associations.

He holds a FIH Level 4 High Performance certification and to date has helped produce more than 20 Olympians for India across his career.

As an athlete, Singh appeared in 23 international matches for India from 1985-91 and represented India at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, where he helped the team to a silver medal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harendra Singh Hockey coach
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp