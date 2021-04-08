SAI Bhopal shocker at 36

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After NIS Patiala, SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bhopal has emerged as a new hotbed for Covid-19 infections with 36 people including 24 athletes testing positive since April 3. The athletes have been shifted to a private hospital where a special ward has been set up for them.

“Precautionary Covid tests were conducted at the National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal, on April 3 (Saturday) and on April 6 (Tuesday). In the two tests conducted, a total of 36 people have tested positive for Covid, out of whom 24 are athletes, and the other 12 who are staff of NCOE,” said a SAI statement.

Notably, two judokas from the Bhopal centre had left for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on April 3 to compete in the Asia-Oceania Championships and tested positive upon arrival. The Indian team eventually pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday. “We have set up a SAI ward for these athletes on the first floor.

All of them underwent CT scans on arrival. They have normal to mild infection and would be required to spend at least 10 days in isolation,” Gaurav Bajaj, a management executive from Chirayu Hospital and Medical College, where these athletes have been admitted, told this daily.