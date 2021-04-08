STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports in covid ward

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive, the franchise said. His report from second test on April 7 was positive.

Athletes from SAI’s NCOE at a private hospital in Bhopal | special arrangement

By Express News Service

RCB’s Sams latest to contract virus
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive, the franchise said. His report from second test on April 7 was positive. It means that the player will not be available for, at least, the first two games. Devdutt Padikkal, who had tested positive on March 22, joined camp in Chennai after testing negative on Wednesday. 

Bengaluru FC affected too
Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC said that there were three positive cases among players and staff on Wednesday. The club is currently training in Goa for the upcoming AFC Qualifiers against Tribhuwan Army FC from Nepal. “Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure and healthy,” the club announced on their twitter handle. 

New sops: SAI increases testing
The SAI on Wednesday has released a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Weekly testing of all athletes, administration and support staff will be conducted and strict quarantine norms have been set up,” said a SAI statement. “An RT-PCR test will be conducted for national campers on weekly.”

