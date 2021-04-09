STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AHF announces new dates for men's ACT hockey, to be held from October 1 to 9 in Dhaka

The Asian Hockey Federation was earlier forced to postpone the ACT for both men and women twice because of the pandemic.

Published: 09th April 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey will now be held from October 1 to 9 in Dhaka, the continental governing body said.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) was earlier forced to postpone the ACT for both men and women twice because of the pandemic.

"In our mission to bring hockey back to the pitch after the global disruption caused by coronavirus, I am pleased to announce the rescheduling of dates for the postponed Hero Men's Asian Champaions Trophy 2021 in early October this year," AHF chief executive Tayyab Ikram said.

"It is yet another victory in our battle against the virus and its effects on the sports world, and I wholeheartedly congratulate the Asian Hockey family, Bangladesh Hockey Federation and hockey lovers worldwide for this win," he said in a statement.

The new dates of the men's ACT have been confirmed with the Bangladesh Hockey Federation and are also approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the AHF said.

The sixth edition of the biennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka among six teams -- Japan, India, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh.

The men's edition was supposed to be held in Dhaka from March 11 to 19, while the women's event was to be organised in Donghae, South Korea, from March 31 to April 6.

Originally, both the tournaments were scheduled to be held last year but were postponed because of the deadly virus.

While the original dates of the men's event was from November 17 to 27 last year, the women's tournament was scheduled from June 14 to 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhaka AHF ACT Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Hockey
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp