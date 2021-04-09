STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's Greco Roman wrestlers miss Olympic qualification at Almaty event

Only the finalists will earn a place in the Tokyo Games from this event and five Indians lost in the last-four stage to miss the chance on the opening day of the competition.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALMATY: Much was expected from Sunil Kumar but the country's top Greco Roman wrestler could not make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics after losing his semifinal at the Asian Qualifiers along with four other Indians, here on Friday.

Only the finalists will earn a place in the Tokyo Games from this event and five Indians lost in the last-four stage to miss the chance on the opening day of the competition.

Competing in the 87kg category, Asian champion Sunil began his campaign with a 7-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Sukhrob Abdulkhaev but lost a tough semifinal 5-9 to local hope Nursultan Tursynov, who pulled off solid winning throw towards the end of the bout.

None of India's Greco Roman wrestlers have qualified for the 2020 Games as yet but three free style wrestlers (men) -- Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) -- have made the cut through the World Championship.

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) is the lone Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Games.

Gyanender (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg) and Naveen (130kg) lost their respective semifinals to go out of the race but will fight for bronze medals later in the day.

Ravi (97kg) lost his quarterfinal but still made the bronze play-off against Korea's Seyeol Lee.

The women's competition will be held on Saturday while the men's free style competition is slated for Sunday.

Gyanender began by beating Taipei's Jui Chi Huang by technical superiority but lost his semifinal 1-6 to Kyrguszstan's Zholaman Sharshenbekov.

He will now fight for bronze against Korea's Hanjae Chung.

In 67kg, Ashu won his quarterfinal 5-3 against Qiye Tyan but lost the semifinal by technical superiority to Iran's Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei.

He will fight for bronze against Tajikistan's Sheroz Ochilov.

Gurpreet began in an impressive fashion, winning the 77kg quarterfinal against Korea's Hyeonwoo Kim but lost the semifinal 2-8 to Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov.

He is now up against Palestine's Rabie KA Khalil.

Naveen lost his semifinal 1-7 to Korea's Minseok Kim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greco roman wrestling
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp