Iran visa denied, shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor goes back to base

He was in Delhi to board a flight to Iran on Friday to take part in an international event on Sunday but was denied visa because of the Covid situation.

Published: 09th April 2021 12:17 AM

Tejinderpal Singh Toor. (Photo | Twitter/Athletics Federation of India)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was not what shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor was expecting when he left his training centre in Patiala in the morning on Thursday. He was in Delhi to board a flight to Iran on Friday to take part in an international event on Sunday but was denied visa because of the Covid situation.

For Tejinder, gaining experience at international competitions has been his focus lately. “I couldn’t get the visa because of the prevailing situation,” he told TNIE.

“Can’t be helped. I was looking forward to this because international competitions help to improve performance. It helps us mentally.”

However, Tejinder was not overly worried. “I will go back and concentrate on my training,” said the 26-year-old national record holder. The thrower has been training alone after his coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon is quarantining at home after testing Covid positive last week.

Also, since no competitions are due right now, Tejinder was focusing on certain aspects of his technique. “I am in touch with my coach on a regular basis,” he said. In fact, the two have apparently mastered the art of long-distance coaching. “We train through video calls sometimes and other times I send videos of my training. Main focus is to get the technique right.”

He participated at the Indian Grand Prix and the Federation Cup athletics championships last month where he has improved his throws but is still a few centimetres short of the Olympic qualifying mark. His progression in the last three domestic events had been 19.49m, 20.09m and 20.58m. Olympic entry mark is
21.10. Tejinder is confident of achieving his target.

“As of now I will be concentrating on my technique and will participate in all national meets,” he said.
“I should be able to qualify."

