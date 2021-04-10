STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Personal coaches taken care of, says Batra

According to the body's president, Narinder Batra, the names have been forwarded keeping in the mind the interests of all federations.

Published: 10th April 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Friday was an important day for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). It was the last day to send the list of support staff, including physios and coaches, who would accompany the contingent to Tokyo. According to the body’s president, Narinder Batra, the names have been forwarded keeping in the mind the interests of all federations.

“Nobody can have any complaints,” he said. In an interview to select media houses while inaugurating the CSS High Performance Hockey Centre inside the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre campus, he also spoke about a variety of other issues. Excerpts: 

On the number of support staff that will be sent. 
Today (Friday) is the last date for that. How it usually works is we take 55% of the (qualified athletes) and house them in the Village. For the others, we take them on our own, house them elsewhere and give them day passes so they can be around the athletes. The first part will happen this time too but I’m not sure about the second part. The names have gone. Most of the shooting athletes had personal coaches and that has been take care of. I would say not less than 95% of it has been taken care of, not less than that. There can be no complaints.  

On preparation. 
Feeling is we will end up somewhere in the region of 125-130 athletes. I would say our medal prospects will be in double figures. Training is very much on, where in India or outside. Let’s hope for the best, main thing is nobody should catch Covid-19. I do not want to talk individually about disciplines or athletes. For me, every discipline is important. 

On establishing vaccination policy.
I haven’t heard anything, I am only reading about it from media. We will not enforce any vaccine policy, that’s the International Olympic Committee (IOC) policy. I’m personally in favour of vaccinating the athletes but I cannot force them. It’s their decision to do so.

On IOA Ethics Commission ordering Lalit Bhanot off posts.
If anybody has a problem thank you very much. I don’t care, he is my chairman. As simple as that. For me he is very important. If somebody does not like his face, they are welcome to go and bang their head. As long as I am president, he will continue. If I get elected in November, he will remain as chairman. 

On who from the IOA will go to the Games 
Only two can go but I will be going there as an IOC member. From IOA, only the secretary general (Rajeev Mehta) will be going. The IOC will not be accred cards to anybody else. 

On the junior men’s hockey World Cup. 
It’s happening in Guwahati this November. It’s final.

