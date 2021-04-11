STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Become part of largest vaccine drive, say top Indian athletes

Top Indian athletes have requested the citizens of the country to become a part of the 'largest vaccine drive' initiated by the government.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton ace B Sai Praneeth

Indian badminton ace B Sai Praneeth (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Top Indian athletes, including the likes of rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput and badminton ace B.Sai Praneeth, have requested the citizens of the country to become a part of the "largest vaccine drive" initiated by the Indian government from April 11 to 14, so that the country could fight Covid-19 on a war-footing.

In a message to the country, posted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Twitter, Rajput, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, says, "I request all those above 45 years of age to become a part of the Indian government's vaccination drive. Make it a grand success and safeguard yourself against the dreaded disease."

Bhavani Devi, who recently became the first fencer-ever from the country to make the Olympics, says, "It is important that each one of us takes the Covid-19 vaccine for our safety. The Indian Prime Minister has requested every citizen to be a part of the drive and help in India's fight against Corona."

Deepak Kumar, an Indian Air Force Non-Commissioned officer who won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics, says, the need of the hour is to defeat the disease and make the country Corona-free.

Another top air rifle shooter, Divyansh Singh Panwar, currently ranked world No. 2 after leading the charts for all of last year, laid emphasis on social distancing. "We need to be aware of social-distancing rules," he said.

Fellow rifle shooter in the women's section, Elavenil Valarivan, who was included in the Olympic-bound team recently, says, "Go get vaccinated, stay indoors, stay safe and eat healthy."

Shuttler B. Sai Praneeth says, "The drive can only be successful if we become part of It."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Athletes SAI Sports Authority Of India Sanjeev Rajput Sai Praneeth
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp