STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dutee Chand gears up for World Relays as Indian team sets sight on Tokyo

To practice baton exchange and train with other members of the team, Dutee Chand had reached Patiala from Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dutee Chand, national record holder in women's 100 metres, will stay in quarantine for a week as well as train in isolation as she shifts her training base to Patiala's National Institute of Sports from Bhubaneswar to prepare for next month's World Relays.

The 25-year-old Odisha sprinter is one of the key runners in national women's 4x100m relay squad shortlisted for next month's World Relays, an Olympic qualification competition, in Poland.

To practice baton exchange and train with other members of the team, Dutee had reached Patiala from Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Last week, in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued fresh guidelines to avoid spread of contagious virus in SAI campuses across the country.

It is mandatory for outstation athletes to furnish RT-PCR negative reports issued not before 72 hours and stay in quarantine for a minimum of one week in a SAI campus before training in a group with other athletes, say SAI guidelines.

"We have to stay indoors for a week. But we can go out to train at a particular time of the day. Since we are in quarantine for six-seven days we can't train on the main synthetic track and do collective training with other sprinters," Dutee's coach N. Ramesh told IANS from Patiala.

During the quarantine period Dutee can't use the main gymnasium hall, said the coach.

"We can't go to the dining hall. The meals are being served in the room. We will train on a grassy ground that is far off from the main track used by other athletes for training," added the coach.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has shortlisted six top sprinters including newly-crowned 100m national champion S Dhanalakshmi.

"Since top two runners in the team have sub-11.50 seconds time for 100m, we stand a good chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics," explains AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

Since Hima Das's recurring back injury restrict her to compete in the longer sprint, she is also selected for the 4x100m relay.

Das was part of the Jakarta Asian Games silver-medal winning team in 400 metres.

Himashree Roy, Archana Suseendran and AT Daneshwari are the other sprinters selected by AFI for the 4x100m squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutee Chand Tokyo Olympics World Relays
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp