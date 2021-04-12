STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sonam Malik pulls out of Asian wrestling championships due to injury

Sonam Malik has pulled out of the Asian Wrestling Championships to be held in Almaty later this month.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Sonam Malik

Wrestler Sonam Malik (Photo | Kiren Rijiju Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sonam Malik has pulled out of the Asian Wrestling Championships to be held in Almaty later this month.

Haryana's 19-year-old wrestler Sonam who had won an Olympic quota earlier injured her knee during her semi-final win in the 62kg group in the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Almaty. Later, she withdrew from the finals.

The Asian Championships is scheduled to be held from April 13 to 18. "After consultation with the local medical expert, it has been decided to give Sonam break from competition as it could aggravate the injury," chief women's coach Kuldeep Malik told IANS from Almaty.

According to Malik, Sonam was injured in the initial stages of the semi-final bout but made a stunning comeback to win the match and earn a Tokyo Olympic berth.

"I believe she would recover soon from her injury. The national team would be back on April 19, but Sonam arrive sooner. Then she would go for more thorough examination of the injured knee," added the coach.

Sonam's build-up to the Asian Olympic qualifiers didn't go the way she wanted it to. In February, she suffered a head injury during a training session at the national camp in Lucknow. She not only missed 10 days of training but also had to skip the World Ranking Series tournament in Rome that was held from March 4 to 7.

"She gradually regained her fitness and didn't let the chance of winning an Olympic quota in Almaty go waste," said Sonam's personal coach Ajmer Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonam Malik Asian Wrestling Championships Sonam Malik Injury Sonam Malik Injury Update
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp