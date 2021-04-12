Wrestlers miss out on Oly quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after two of its women wrestlers secured an Olympic quota each, India’s freestyle wrestlers failed to add to the tally as they could not get past the semifinals at the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Sandeep Singh Mann (74kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) though reached the semifinals but lost their respective bouts to go out of contention. However, Kadian and Malik later won their respective bronze-medal bouts.

India have booked six Olympic quotas so far. While Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) along with woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) secured a place each at the 2019 World Championships, Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) made the cut on Saturday after reaching the finals of their respective weight categories in Almaty.